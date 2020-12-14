Pre-budget meet: Industry urges govt to prioritize expenditure on health, infra

Sitharaman is scheduled to present her third budget on 1 February amid heightened expectations that she will announce fresh measures, at a time when the economy is recovering from the shock caused by the covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown. In the quarter-ended September, Indian economy contracted 7.5% after as compared to a 23.9% contraction in the June quarter. The finance ministry also expects a return to positive growth soon, with recovery second half of the current fiscal to be better than the first half.