Pre-lockdown doubling rate of Covid-19 cases was 3.4 days, now it is 13.3: Govt

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today said that the doubling rate of the novel coronavirus cases now stands at 13.3 days against 3.4 days since the lockdown commenced. It also added that the number of Covid-19 cases would have risen exponentially had lockdown not been implemented.

India is currently in the fourth phase of the lockdown which was imposed on 25 March in order to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

The health ministry also said the Covid-19 fatality rate has dropped from 3.13% to 3.02%, and the authorities involved in tackling the viral infection are concentrating on containment measures and clinical management of cases.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary Health Ministry in the press briefing also said that 3,234 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, and 48,534 people have been cured so far, and there are a total 66,330 under active medical supervision.

"The recovery rate has improved to 41% and the case fatality rate has improved to 3.02%", said Agarwal, adding the focus of the Health Ministry is on districts which have reported most cases. On Thursday, the recovery rate of Covid-19 cases was at 40.32%.

Along with that, the growth rate of Covid-19 cases has witnessed a steep decline from 4 April when lockdown put a brake on speed of increase of cases, said Chairman of Empowered Group-1 V K Paul during the health ministry press conference today.

"The growth rate of COVID-19 cases has witnessed a steady fall from April 3, 2020 when lockdown was able to put a brake on the speed of growth. The number of cases today would have been much higher, had lockdown not been implemented," he said.

"Like number of cases, growth rate of number of COVID-19 deaths too has fallen significantly due to lockdown," added Paul.

Elaborating on the number of cases in different states and cities, Paul said that the current active COVID-19 cases (as of May 21) are "concentrated in a few states and cities or districts; around 80% in five states, over 60% in five cities, over 90% in 10 states and over 70% in 10 cities."

Appreciating the government's Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Paul said nation has achieved the milestone of providing 1 crore treatments under the government's scheme and "this is a huge achievement."

Besides, speaking at the press conference, Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar from Indian Council of Medical Research informed that till today, 27,55,714 COVID-19 tests have been done till 1 pm. Out of these tests, "18,287 tests were done in private labs," he added.

"Today has been the fourth day when more than 1 lakh tests have been done in one day," said Gangakhedkar.

Manufacture of diagnostic kits has begun. Our indigenous capacity will be able to manufacture 5 Lakh kits daily in next 6-8 weeks. ICMR prepared viral culture, at least 5 companies and 4-6 scientists are working at national laboratories to develop vaccine, added V K Paul.

Meanwhile, India today witnessed the biggest spike in novel coronavirus cases in last 24 hours with 6,088 fresh cases across the country. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 118,447. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi registered record number of Covid-19 cases yesterday.

The death toll in the country also surged to 3,583 today after 150 coronavirus patients succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via