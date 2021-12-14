Omicron scare: Starting December 20th, all international travelers from 'at-risk' countries arriving at six major airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad — will have to compulsorily pre-book an RT-PCR test, the Ministry of Aviation said in an office memorandum.

Air Suvidha portal would be modified to allow the passengers to mandatory pre-book the RT-PCR test if they are coming from ‘At-risk’ or have visited ‘At-risk’ countries in the last 14 days.

Link to the airport concerned airport website would be provided in Air Suvidha platform which would be displayed to passengers while filling up the self-declaration form.

Starting Dec 20th, all international travelers from 'at-risk' countries, arriving at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will have to compulsorily prebook an RT-PCR test.#Omicron pic.twitter.com/cnVxAuxy5T — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

To stablize the system and to ensure that the passengers would not have any problem in pre-booking and payment, it will be implemented in six metro cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the memorandum said.

It further said that considering the convenience of the travellers, a lead time of a week would be provided i.e., the new system would come into effect on 20th December.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.