Pre-booking of RT-PCR must for all international travelers arriving in India

Pre-booking of RT-PCR test must for all international travelers arriving in India

Pre-booking of RT-PCR test must for all international travelers arriving in India

1 min read . 05:46 PM IST Livemint

  • Air Suvidha portal would be modified to allow the passengers to mandatory pre-book the RT-PCR test if they are coming from ‘At-risk’ or have visited ‘At-risk’ countries in the last 14 days

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Omicron scare: Starting December 20th, all international travelers from 'at-risk' countries arriving at six major airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad — will have to compulsorily pre-book an RT-PCR test, the Ministry of Aviation said in an office memorandum. 

Air Suvidha portal would be modified to allow the passengers to mandatory pre-book the RT-PCR test if they are coming from ‘At-risk’ or have visited ‘At-risk’ countries in the last 14 days.

Link to the airport concerned airport website would be provided in Air Suvidha platform which would be displayed to passengers while filling up the self-declaration form.

To stablize the system and to ensure that the passengers would not have any problem in pre-booking and payment, it will be implemented in six metro cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the memorandum said.

It further said that considering the convenience of the travellers, a lead time of a week would be provided i.e., the new system would come into effect on 20th December. 

