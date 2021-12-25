Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced 'precaution doses' for people aged 60 years and those comorbidities at time when many experts have been recommending booster doses in the view of Omicron COVID variant.

Lauding the scientific community for its relentless effort in the fight against the pandemic, PM Modi, while addressing the nation, said, “Our scientific community carefully decided every detail of the vaccine, when to take which doses etc. Now the scientific community has arrived at some crucial decisions which I would like to share with you on the auspicious occasion of Christmas and also the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

PM Modi also said, those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age on the recommendation of their doctors will be eligible for precaution doses from January 10, 2022 onwards.

He further announced that vaccination for children in the age of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022.

Modi also noted that 141 crore doses have been administered in India realising the seriousness of COVID19.

“More than 90% eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine."

In view of the new variant, he said, in many countries of the world number of infects are increasing due to the new Omicron variant of COVID.

“I appeal to all, not to panic but remain vigilant, and use masks and sanitize hands regularly"

The PM further added, India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 pediatric ICU & non-ICU beds. We have more than 3,000 working PSA oxygen plants, 4 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed throughout the nation

As per the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the nationwide case tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has reached 415.

Amid the Omicron scare and surge in cases in various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that multi-disciplinary Central teams would be deployed in ten identified states.

"A decision has been taken to deploy multi-disciplinary Central teams to 10 identified States some of which are either reporting an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or slow vaccination pace," says Union Health Ministry in an official statement

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.