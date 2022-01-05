No mixing and matching of vaccines will be allowed while administering the third or precautionary anti-Covid dose , said the central government on Wednesday.

“Precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose will be the same as has been given previously. Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who have received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield," said VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently announced that the precautionary dose will be rolled out for the citizens from 10 January for healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above the age of 60 with comorbidities.

