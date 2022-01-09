Precautionary dose: Here's how you can schedule 3rd jab on COWIN

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India will start administering the third Covid vaccine shot for the three vulnerable groups from 10 January. Beneficiaries whose second shot was 39 weeks ago, are eligible for the third vaccine shot
The appointment for the third shot of vaccination against the novel coronavirus has started on 8 January on the Co-Win portal, the administration of the vaccine will start from 10 January.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 December had announced the administration of the ‘precautionary dose’ for vulnerable groups and frontline workers, along with the announcement for the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine for the 15-17 age group.
The Centre had earlier informed that no new registration would be required for the third dose and that it would be the same shot of vaccine that was earlier administered to the individual.
The three groups eligible for this jab - frontline workers, healthcare workers, and those individuals who are above 60 years of age- don't need to register on the Co-WIN portal for this shot of vaccine.
