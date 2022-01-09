Precautionary dose: Here's how you can schedule 3rd jab on COWIN

India will start administering the third Covid vaccine shot for the three vulnerable groups from 10 January. Beneficiaries whose second shot was 39 weeks ago, are eligible for the third vaccine shot

The appointment for the third shot of vaccination against the novel coronavirus has started on 8 January on the Co-Win portal, the administration of the vaccine will start from 10 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 December had announced the administration of the 'precautionary dose' for vulnerable groups and frontline workers, along with the announcement for the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine for the 15-17 age group.

The Centre had earlier informed that no new registration would be required for the third dose and that it would be the same shot of vaccine that was earlier administered to the individual.

The three groups eligible for this jab - frontline workers, healthcare workers, and those individuals who are above 60 years of age- don't need to register on the Co-WIN portal for this shot of vaccine.

The Centre has already said that the precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as administered previously in the first two doses.

They have to take this third jab 39 weeks from their second shot of vaccine.

They can either book an online appointment on the portal or walk into any vaccination centre, sources in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Here are is how you can schedule your appointment on Co-WIN portal

-One need not register, but schedule an appointment with the existing registration for the 'precaution dose' of Covid-19 vaccine on the CoWIN portal

-To book an appointment, one can visit http://cowin.gov.in

-Here one can insert their phone number and generate an OTP

-On receiving the OTP and further inputting it into the portal, the user will be directed to the individual's profile

-One can get an appointment here by clicking on schedule appointment

