'Precious lives lost, including Indians': PM Modi on Nepal plane crash

'Precious lives lost, including Indians': PM Modi on Nepal plane crash1 min read . 08:44 PM IST
- Prime Minister said that in the hour of grief his thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased which also include five Indians
PM Modi expressed grief in the tragic plane crash in Nepal on Sunday in which at least 68 people were killed. Prime Minister said that in the hour of grief, his thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased which also include five Indians.
PM Modi expressed grief in the tragic plane crash in Nepal on Sunday in which at least 68 people were killed. Prime Minister said that in the hour of grief, his thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased which also include five Indians.
“Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. @cmprachanda @PM_nepal_," PM Modi tweeted.
“Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. @cmprachanda @PM_nepal_," PM Modi tweeted.
The death toll of the plane crash rose to 68 by the evening and the rescue teams halted the operations for the night.
The death toll of the plane crash rose to 68 by the evening and the rescue teams halted the operations for the night.
A Nepalese passenger plane with 72 onboard (68 passengers and 4 crew members) crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara.
A Nepalese passenger plane with 72 onboard (68 passengers and 4 crew members) crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara.
The Indian embassy in Nepal shared the information about the Indian passengers on the flight and also issued the helpline numbers for the families of the victims. Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia also expressed grief for the victims of the tragedy.
The Indian embassy in Nepal shared the information about the Indian passengers on the flight and also issued the helpline numbers for the families of the victims. Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia also expressed grief for the victims of the tragedy.
Aviation accidents are becoming too frequent in Nepal and experts have repeatedly pointed to poor maintenance of airports and aircraft, making the country unsafe for aviation operations. Last year, around 22 people, including four India nationals lost their lives in a plane crash.
Aviation accidents are becoming too frequent in Nepal and experts have repeatedly pointed to poor maintenance of airports and aircraft, making the country unsafe for aviation operations. Last year, around 22 people, including four India nationals lost their lives in a plane crash.
The Yeti airline has decided to cancel all flights scheduled for Monday and only emergency and rescue flights of the airline will operate.
The Yeti airline has decided to cancel all flights scheduled for Monday and only emergency and rescue flights of the airline will operate.
“In mourning for the passengers who lost their lives in the accident of Yeti Airlines 9N-ANC ATR-72 500, we would like to inform you that all regular flights of Yeti Airlines for 16th January 2023 have been canceled. However, emergency and rescue flights will resume," Yeti Airlines tweeted.
“In mourning for the passengers who lost their lives in the accident of Yeti Airlines 9N-ANC ATR-72 500, we would like to inform you that all regular flights of Yeti Airlines for 16th January 2023 have been canceled. However, emergency and rescue flights will resume," Yeti Airlines tweeted.