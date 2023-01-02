Pre-departure RT-PCR tests introduced in all int'l flights from these countries

Pre-departure RT-PCR tests introduced in all int'l flights from these countries2 min read . 05:19 PM IST
The Ministry of health and Family Welfare o Monday informed that a mandatory negative RT-PCR testing has been introduced in all international flights from six countries- China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan.
The central government informed that this decision has been take keeping in mind the evolving trajectory of Covid-19 cases in the six countries, and also the worrisome reports of circulation of variants of SARS-CoV-2 in these countries.
The centre further said that the provisions have been in place since the morning on Sunday, 1 January 2023, 10.00am.
“As per the revised guidelines, a mandatory requirement for pre-departure RT-PCR testing (to be conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey) has been introduced for passengers in all international flights from these countries" the ministry informed.
The ministry further informed that the said revised guidelines will also apply to transiting passengers from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan. Irrespective of their country of origin, if either of the passengers are coming to an Indian airport from the six mentioned countries they will have to undertake an RT-PCR test.
Accordingly Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Air Suvidha Portal has to be made operational for passengers in all international flights from these countries, with a provision to allow international travellers arriving in India to submit negative RT-PCR test reports as well as to submit self-declaration form on this portal.
The official statement also mentioned that the existing practice of post-arrival random testing of 2% travellers (irrespective of port of departure) shall continue.
India saw a decline in daily Covid-19 cases as the country reported 173 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4.46 crore (4,46,78,822), according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
Currently, India's active caseload stands at 2,670, that comprises 0.01% of the total infections. A decrease of 36 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The total tally of Covid cases has been recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,78,822) and the death toll stands at 5,30,707 with two fatalities -- one reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Uttarakhand -- in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.
