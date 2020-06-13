Predicting floods before they happen, Mumbai launches flood warning system

Floods will very soon be predicted in Mumbai before they happen after a state of the art flood warning system was launched.

The system is called iFLOWS.

The state-of-the-art system was launched by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and union earth sciences minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday via a video conference.

With the help of the system, Mumbai will be able to predict floods three days before they happen and will be able to save property and lives.

Based on the risk assessment the system will allow for the smart decisions to be made and reducing damage. It will also make the city more resilient by providing early signs of the imminent danger, especially during high rainfall and cyclone events.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray stated that the state-of-the-art flood warning system developed by MoES is like a gift to the people of Mumbai

