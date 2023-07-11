Preeti Aghalayam to become first woman director of IIT, set to lead IIT Zanzibar

The Zanzibar campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) which is set to become the first offshore campus of the prestigious institution will also be the first IIT campus to be led by a woman director. With the first academic session scheduled to begin in October, Preeti Aghalayam has been appointed as the director-in-charge of the IIT Zanzibar campus. Preeti Aghalayam is an alumnus of IIT Madras where she completed her BTech in Chemical Engineering.

