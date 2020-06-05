Pregnant elephant could not eat for two weeks before drowning: Post-mortem

No bullet, snare or any other metallic or foreign object found in any part of the carcass, the report said. The elephant is suspected to have consumed a pineapple filled with powerful fire crackers which exploded in the animal's mouth in the Silent Valley Forest. The incident triggered a social media storm with scores voicing concern over the cruelty meted out to the animal. The state forest department has said there was no conclusive evidence that the injury to the elephant's lower jaw was caused by a pineapple stuffed with crackers and it might be a possibility. The postmortem, performed at Thiruvizhamkunnu Forest Station under the Mannarkad forest division, revealed that the elephant was pregnant. "Inside pelvic cavity enlarged uterus with a nearly two months foetus", it said. The report said extensive necrotic debris of several indistinguishable soft tissues, fully infested with maggots, were found inside the mouth.