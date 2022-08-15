Pre-independence car that carried Jawaharlal Nehru, freedom fighters ‘still runs’. Watch here1 min read . 15 Aug 2022
- The car owner said he would hold on to the car, despite several interested parties making offers for it as it has a proud history
A pre-independence car that carried India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and other freedom fighters is surprisingly ‘still working'. The vintage car is a 1939 model Chevrolet Master Deluxe and is now owned by a Kerala man.
Mr TK Rajesh, who now owns the car, said, he would hold on to the car, despite several interested parties making offers for it as it has a proud history. It is one of the precious collections in his garage.
“The car is still running well though it's not exactly fuel-efficient," Rajesh told Manorama News.
The car had also taken India’s first PM to visit the Malampuzha dam in Kerala.
The car has a rust-yellow paint, and is shod with white-walled and red tyres with a red streak running from below the A-pillar to the rear of the car. It also has footboards on both sides for easy entry inside and wide fenders. The front dashboard is quite sparse even by the standards of old Hindustan Ambassadors, but the rear seat leg space is massive with a long and side rear bench seat, Cartoq reported.
The report also said, the model had been categorised as a four-door sports sedan, but the car was also offered in 2 door and station wagon variants. It has a six cylinder petrol engine that generates 85 HP, and has a single down-draft carburetor. The engine is mated to a three-speed manual syncro-mesh gearbox with a floor gear shift as we can see in the video. A column shift was offered as optional.
