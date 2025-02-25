Preity Zinta attacks Congress Kerala unit over loan write-off claims: ‘Shame on you’

Updated25 Feb 2025, 01:48 PM IST
Preity Zinta on Tuesday criticised Congress for allegedly spreading misinformation related to loan claims

Former Bollywood actor Preity Zinta on Tuesday lambasted the Congress Kerala unit for “spreading fake news” about her 18 crore loan from troubled New India Co-operative Bank. 

The Congress Kerala unit shared a news report claiming that Preity Zinta “gave her social media accounts to BJP and got 18 Cr written off” from the New India Co-operative Bank.

Rejecting the allegations, Preity Zinta said that no one else is operating her account and criticised Congress for spreading fake news and gossiping. 

“No I operate my social media accounts my self and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS ! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I’m shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name & images,” read a post by Zinta on X. 

Giving clarification about her loan with the bank, she added, “For the record a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK - over 10 years ago. Hope this clarifies and helps so there are no misunderstandings in the future.”

