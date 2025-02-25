Preity Zinta attacks Congress Kerala unit over loan write-off claims: ‘Shame on you’

Former Bollywood actor Preity Zinta on Tuesday lambasted the Congress Kerala unit for “spreading fake news” about her ₹18 crore loan from troubled New India Co-operative Bank.

The Congress Kerala unit shared a news report claiming that Preity Zinta “gave her social media accounts to BJP and got 18 Cr written off” from the New India Co-operative Bank.

Rejecting the allegations, Preity Zinta said that no one else is operating her account and criticised Congress for spreading fake news and gossiping.

“No I operate my social media accounts my self and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS ! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I’m shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name & images,” read a post by Zinta on X.

Giving clarification about her loan with the bank, she added, “For the record a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK - over 10 years ago. Hope this clarifies and helps so there are no misunderstandings in the future.”