Preity Zinta extends support to CJP protesters, urges govt to initiate talk with Sonam Wangchuk: ‘Please end your fast’

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta on Tuesday urged the government to initiate a “meaningful dialogue” with Sonam Wangchuk and the students protesting at Jantar Mantar to prevent the activist's health from deteriorating further.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Delhi Police reportedly whisked Wangchuk away from the protest site at Jantar Mantar and forcibly shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk may be shifted to Medanta after Delhi HC order

Taking to X, Zinta wrote, “I hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies so his health does not deteriorate any further!”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the reason for Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, aiming to raise awareness and prompt governmental action regarding educational reforms. 2 What does Preity Zinta urge the government to do in response to the protests? ⌵ Preity Zinta urges the government to initiate meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the protesting students to avoid further deterioration of Wangchuk's health. 3 How has the government responded to the allegations of police brutality during the protests? ⌵ The Delhi Police has rejected allegations of brutality as false and misleading, specifically denying reports of injuries or assaults on protesters, including a 12-year-old girl. 4 Why is the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesting at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The CJP is protesting to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and to seek reform in the educational system. 5 Should Sonam Wangchuk end his hunger strike, and what are the conditions for it? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk has stated he will only end his hunger strike if certain conditions are met, including the resignation of Pradhan and assurances from government officials regarding the discussion of education-related issues.

She also urged Wangchuk to end his fast, saying that his health is as important as his fight. “Please end your fast Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight.”

“You and the students are fighting for the future of India and for our youth. My heartfelt & unwavering support to every student & to Sonam in this fight to uplift & upgrade our educational system,” Zinta wrote. “More power to all of you. Jai Hind”

Govt wasted our time: Dipke on talks with Nadda Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday questioned the government's design behind starting talks with his outfit, saying it was engaging in dialogue with CJP while simultaneously carrying out a police crackdown on protesters.

"The government wasted our time. They invited our delegation. They seized their mobiles. Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were, in a way, under house arrest at J P Nadda's residence," Dipke said addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar, where the protest over the NEET paper leak issue entered its 32nd day.

"The whole plan was to scatter the team, so that when there is chaos, no one is there. That is why they kept them sitting for five hours and wasted our time. You call for talks on one hand, and unleash batons on students on the other hand," he alleged.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk sets 3 conditions to end fast ahead of CJP march to Parliament