Preity Zinta, Shubman Gill invest in gym chain blending cricket and fitness

Bollywood star and IPL Mohali franchise co-owner Preity G. Zinta, along with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, has invested in DRIVE FITT, a new gym chain founded by Australian entrepreneurs Mark Sellar and Deke Smith. Set to launch in India this October, DRIVE FITT combines cricket with fitness, featuring 24/7 cricket training facilities integrated with comprehensive gym amenities.

The chain will open its first facility in Gurgaon this October, with a second location in Noida scheduled for November. DRIVE FITT plans to establish 300 franchises across India within the next three years, with 20 locations already identified for initial rollout.

“I am excited to bring DRIVE FITT to India. It represents a unique fusion of fitness and cricket, two passions that resonate deeply with me and many people in India. Our mission is to create an inclusive environment for all ages and fitness levels,” Zinta said in a statement.

The gym chain offers a distinctive fitness experience, blending cricket training with traditional gym services. Members will have access to cricket coaching, group fitness classes, and yoga studios, all using cricket-inspired methods. The brand's offerings are crafted by Gill, along with Australian cricketers Chris Lynn and Ryan Harris, who have joined as co-founders.

“DRIVE FITT addresses the lack of accessible, quality training facilities I experienced growing up. It integrates world-class gym and fitness facilities with cricket-infused training. Our goal is to help both aspiring cricketers and fitness enthusiasts excel on the field and in life,” Gill said.

DRIVE FITT has appointed Nikhil Kakkar, former COO of Gold’s Gym, as its COO. Kakkar, who has 16 years of experience at Gold’s Gym, will spearhead the company’s operations and franchising efforts.

"We are launching our flagship location in Gurgaon in October, followed by Noida. These first two are company-owned. We then plan to franchise the business across India, aiming to sell the first 20 locations quickly. Data suggests we could potentially have up to 800 locations in India, given the population and affordability. Our facility is open to everyone, not just aspiring cricketers,” Sellar, chairman and co-founder, DRIVE FITT, told Mint.

Sellar emphasized that the initial focus is on securing the first 20 franchises. “We've received a lot of interest through our networks, especially from Nikhil’s connections. We expect to sign up the first 20 quickly and then scale up to 50, 100, and beyond."

More here | Marketing tech platform Wondrlab eyes 21 acquisitions over 3 years

DRIVE FITT will offer various membership options, including monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, annual, and family memberships, alongside a daily pass. The daily pass will cost around ₹1,000, while monthly memberships start at ₹7,000, and yearly memberships can reach up to ₹35,000. Family memberships will be available for two adults and one or two children.

“India is on the verge of significant growth in various sectors, including economics, sports, and culture. Mark and I have sensed this during our visits, and we feel fortunate to be part of this burgeoning market,” added Smith, co-founder and chief executive of the company.

Smith added that DRIVE FITT is also eyeing tier II cities which offer substantial potential. “Our data indicates there are 61 ideal locations across 20 cities for DRIVE FITT. This is just the start, as many more potential areas remain unexplored. These locations are geographically optimal for DRIVE FITT, reflecting strong financial capacity and demand.”

Also read | Sports streaming apps sweat as Prasar Bharti makes a big move