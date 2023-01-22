Premature redemption of gold bonds: How much you will get for these sovereign bonds3 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 05:37 PM IST
- RBI stated that the redemption price of SGB shall be based on the simple average of the closing gold price of 999 purity of the week (Monday-Friday) preceding the date of redemption as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the second due date for premature redemption of the sovereign gold bond (SGB) scheme in series II of 2017-18. The central bank has also announced the redemption price for the same. RBI allows premature redemption of the SGB series after the fifth year of the tenure of the bonds from the date of issuance.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×