Under sovereign gold bonds, the minimum permissible investment will be One gram of gold, while the limit for a subscription can go a maximum of up to 4 Kg for individuals, 4 Kg for HUF, and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal year (April-March) notified by the Government from time to time. Payments for the gold bonds can be made through cash (up to a maximum of ₹20,000) or demand draft or cheque or electronic banking. The investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50% per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value. These gold bonds are also eligible for trading. Further, they can be used as collateral for loans.