Premier Delhi hotel rates soar as G20 delegates flock to city2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 11:22 PM IST
The average daily rate (ADR), a key metric used by hoteliers to measure room revenue, from 7-11 September surged to ₹26,000, a more than fourfold increase from the average ₹6,000 in the past year.
NEW DELHI : Average room rates for premier New Delhi hotels are set to triple next week, reaching a range of ₹18,000- ₹25,000, amid heightened demand driven by the arrival of thousands of delegates from 20 nations for the G20 summit across 9 and 10 September.
