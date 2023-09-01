NEW DELHI : Average room rates for premier New Delhi hotels are set to triple next week, reaching a range of ₹18,000- ₹25,000, amid heightened demand driven by the arrival of thousands of delegates from 20 nations for the G20 summit across 9 and 10 September.

The average daily rate (ADR), a key metric used by hoteliers to measure room revenue, from 7-11 September surged to ₹26,000, a more than fourfold increase from the average ₹6,000 in the past year, according to RateGain Travel Technologies’ Adara division data.

ADR includes room rates, food and beverage, and other services availed of by customers, but it only counts the occupied rooms in a hotel, not the empty ones.

View Full Image Hotels data

The summit, which will bring together top leaders from the world’s 20 largest economies, is expected to attract thousands of officials, journalists, and other visitors, pushing hotel rates to record levels.

Several of the world’s most important heads of state, including US President Joe Biden, will attend the summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping has yet to confirm to the Indian government whether he’d attend the meeting.

However, Reuters reported that Xi will likely skip the G20 summit amid tensions between India and China.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, preoccupied with the war in Ukraine, has not announced plans to attend the G-20.

Many top leaders will stay at the ITC Maurya and the Taj Palace in Delhi, respectively. These two hotels have hosted several heads of state and are familiar with the protocols for top leaders.

People familiar with the development said The Leela Palace would host the entire Saudi delegation, including the head of state, during these dates.

JW Marriott at Aerocity, too, will have a 60-member delegation staying, and about 50% of its rooms will be taken up by those attending the conference.

Other five-star hotels, such as Lodhi and Oberoi, are also expected to host G20 delegates.

“Since we are the only luxury hotel in Aerocity, we have garnered business from G20, unlike some of the other hotels in this area. About 50% of our hotel is occupied by G20-related delegates over the next 10 days, including one head of state. We have flown down chefs from the locations where the delegations are from and expect to give them a similar fare along with Indian cuisine," said Sharad Datta, general manager of the JW Marriott Aerocity.

But for hotels that have failed to draw bookings from official delegations, the G20 summit has not delivered the windfall they anticipated.

These hotel owners expect room occupancies to drop significantly during the next week because of travel restrictions announced.

A top executive said his hotel is not expecting any G20 event-related business, and to make matters worse, the hotel expects local patronage to also decline because of restrictions on movements.

RateGain said that India has a two-month advantage this year, where there will be high demand for the top hotels. Otherwise, the demand pattern typically begins around the festive season in November.

PREMIER More Information