Premium house prices sharply rise in Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi-NCR: Report

New Delhi: Premium residential values in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram and Noida have witnessed considerable growth throughout 2022, real estate consultant Savills India said in a report.
New Delhi: Premium residential values in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram and Noida have witnessed considerable growth throughout 2022, real estate consultant Savills India said in a report.
The demand side growth in the premium residential segment has been evident despite the RBI increasing the benchmark lending rates by 225 bps in the year 2022, the report said.
The demand side growth in the premium residential segment has been evident despite the RBI increasing the benchmark lending rates by 225 bps in the year 2022, the report said.
“Demand in the rental market has also gained momentum as professionals have returned to their work locations. In the backdrop of the hybrid work model, end users are considering renting larger homes in residential complexes offering superior facilities," it added.
“Demand in the rental market has also gained momentum as professionals have returned to their work locations. In the backdrop of the hybrid work model, end users are considering renting larger homes in residential complexes offering superior facilities," it added.
According to Savills India, under-construction projects in these cities witnessed higher appreciation in capital values as compared to the completed projects. This reflects buyers’ preference for new launches with better amenities and spacious units. Affinity for quality homes is likely to keep the demand steady for the premium housing segment in 2023.
According to Savills India, under-construction projects in these cities witnessed higher appreciation in capital values as compared to the completed projects. This reflects buyers’ preference for new launches with better amenities and spacious units. Affinity for quality homes is likely to keep the demand steady for the premium housing segment in 2023.
The average prices for completed projects in Mumbai rose by 1% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) and a 3% Y-o-Y increase in average prices for under-construction properties.
The average prices for completed projects in Mumbai rose by 1% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) and a 3% Y-o-Y increase in average prices for under-construction properties.
The survey revealed Navi Mumbai and Thane micro-markets saw a 3% to 8% jump Y-o-Y due to consistent demand for completed and under-construction properties. The city witnessed higher interest among non-resident Indians (NRIs) to sell properties, mainly in South Mumbai and Central Mumbai.
The survey revealed Navi Mumbai and Thane micro-markets saw a 3% to 8% jump Y-o-Y due to consistent demand for completed and under-construction properties. The city witnessed higher interest among non-resident Indians (NRIs) to sell properties, mainly in South Mumbai and Central Mumbai.
Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the prices of completed and under-construction premium housing projects increased in the range of 4% to 8% Y-o-Y in the city’s various micro-markets in 2022.
Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the prices of completed and under-construction premium housing projects increased in the range of 4% to 8% Y-o-Y in the city’s various micro-markets in 2022.
Central Bengaluru saw the highest per square feet average price increase at around ₹19,000 and ₹15,500 for completed and under-construction projects, respectively. South Bengaluru registered the highest Y-o-Y increase in premium housing prices at 8%.
Central Bengaluru saw the highest per square feet average price increase at around ₹19,000 and ₹15,500 for completed and under-construction projects, respectively. South Bengaluru registered the highest Y-o-Y increase in premium housing prices at 8%.
The average capital value for land parcels in Delhi rose 2% Y-o-Y. South Central region saw the biggest hike with an 8% Y-o-Y growth. The average floor prices in the premium segment stayed constant across Delhi’s micro-markets in 2022.
The average capital value for land parcels in Delhi rose 2% Y-o-Y. South Central region saw the biggest hike with an 8% Y-o-Y growth. The average floor prices in the premium segment stayed constant across Delhi’s micro-markets in 2022.
The prices of completed and under-construction projects in Gurugram increased by 15% and 22% Y-o-Y, respectively. With a 30% Y-o-Y increase, Dwarka Expressway registered the highest price growth for under-construction projects in 2022. The prices of plots also rose significantly, rising 32% Y-o-Y in 2022. Dwarka Expressway saw a 50% Y-o-Y increase, the highest growth in plotted development.
The prices of completed and under-construction projects in Gurugram increased by 15% and 22% Y-o-Y, respectively. With a 30% Y-o-Y increase, Dwarka Expressway registered the highest price growth for under-construction projects in 2022. The prices of plots also rose significantly, rising 32% Y-o-Y in 2022. Dwarka Expressway saw a 50% Y-o-Y increase, the highest growth in plotted development.
The under-construction projects witnessed the highest price appreciation across all micro-markets in the city compared to the completed projects.
The under-construction projects witnessed the highest price appreciation across all micro-markets in the city compared to the completed projects.
The property prices in Noida rose by 9% to 17% Y-o-Y across all micro-markets in 2022. The prices of completed projects in Noida grew 12% Y-o-Y, while costs of the under-construction projects saw a steady growth of 14% Y-o-Y in 2022, compared to 10% in the previous year.
The property prices in Noida rose by 9% to 17% Y-o-Y across all micro-markets in 2022. The prices of completed projects in Noida grew 12% Y-o-Y, while costs of the under-construction projects saw a steady growth of 14% Y-o-Y in 2022, compared to 10% in the previous year.
“Activity in the premium to luxury residential segment in NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru is likely to remain robust in the first two quarters of 2023. The market movement, while being reliant on end users, has also benefited from investors seeking medium to long-term investment opportunities in both under-construction and secondary spaces," said Shveta Jain, Managing Director, Residential Services, Savills India.
“Activity in the premium to luxury residential segment in NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru is likely to remain robust in the first two quarters of 2023. The market movement, while being reliant on end users, has also benefited from investors seeking medium to long-term investment opportunities in both under-construction and secondary spaces," said Shveta Jain, Managing Director, Residential Services, Savills India.
“Investor interest was also prominent for leisure locations offering both rental and capital appreciation opportunities. To capitalise on the new growing demand for second homes, developers have been seen making a beeline for land parcels ranging between 2,000 square metres and 3 acres in locations such as Goa, Alibaug, Kasauli," Jain added.
“Investor interest was also prominent for leisure locations offering both rental and capital appreciation opportunities. To capitalise on the new growing demand for second homes, developers have been seen making a beeline for land parcels ranging between 2,000 square metres and 3 acres in locations such as Goa, Alibaug, Kasauli," Jain added.
The heightened demand is leading to both paucity of supply and an increase in values for clear title land parcels.
The heightened demand is leading to both paucity of supply and an increase in values for clear title land parcels.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.