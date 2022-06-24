Will premium liquor brands in Karnataka become cheaper?2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 04:53 PM IST
Karnataka is one of the states in India with the highest consumption of alcoholic beverages.
On June 24, the Karnataka government was encouraged to take into account rationalising the additional excise charge on premium goods by the International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI), the leading organisation in the Alcoholic Beverages (AlcoBev) industry.