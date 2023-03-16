Pre-monsoon rains to hit India from March 16, says Skymet2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 02:47 AM IST
Pre-monsoon showers are expected to arrive earlier than normal, lashing most parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and eastern parts of the country
Several parts of the country is likely to witness a prolonged spell of rain and thundershowers as pre-monsoon showers are expected to arrive earlier than normal, lashing most parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and eastern parts of the country between March 16 and 23, private weather agency Skymet said on Wednesday.
