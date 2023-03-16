Several parts of the country is likely to witness a prolonged spell of rain and thundershowers as pre-monsoon showers are expected to arrive earlier than normal, lashing most parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and eastern parts of the country between March 16 and 23, private weather agency Skymet said on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana will also see rainfall, the weather agency further added.

The weather agency said an active western disturbance is arriving anytime soon over the Western Himalayas resulting in a cyclonic circulation which will travel across the border to reach central parts of the state. These two features will act in tandem to increase the scale of weather activity.

Additionally, an upper air trough is getting conveniently placed and juxtaposed with the dual system, to increase the chance of hailstorm in several parts of the country.

Though the weather activity is likely to be mild on March 16 and 17, but the spread and intensity of the rain is likely to heighten in next 48 hours. This weather activity will bring down the higher than normal heat conditions prevailing across the country. The temperature may drop by 4-5 degrees Celsius, added the weather agency.

The unseasonal rains which started on Monday has made the situation worse, as it will damage crops in Maharashtra. The upcoming rain spell in will further damage crops ready for harvest in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Several pockets Maharashtra will see hailstorm on March 17 and 18, agency said. Rainfall is likely to intensify around March 17. The rains will be largely over Vidarbha on March 18. The reason may see rains until March 19 and 20 with remnants even affecting until March 21 as well.

In Rajasthan, almost all parts of the state will witness change in weather conditions. In addition to the lightening, thunderstorm and strong winds, few places may observe hailstorm activity.

Pre Monsoon showers are expected to arrive earlier than normal, lashing most parts of the state between 16th and 21st March. Weather activity will mostly be mild on 16th and 17th March. Spread and intensity is likely to heighten on 19th and 20th March. These are the days when chances of hailstorm at some places over northern and eastern parts of the state become higher. Thunderstorm activity will weaken on 22nd and 23rd March.

The weather conditions are likely to improve after March 21. However, the break may just be short and sweet. The state may come in for yet another spell from March 24 and later.