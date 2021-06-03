Pre-monsoon showers likely in parts of Maharashtra in next 48 hrs: IMD

Premium Scattered and isolated showers are likely to hit the Marathwada and Vidarbha region as well in the next 48 hours, the IMD said

1 min read . 05:11 PM IST

PTI

The present weather conditions are likely to bring showers in various parts of the state, with varied intensity. The trough (a type of low-pressure area) from cyclonic circulation over east-central Arabian Sea and neighbourhood to north Konkan has become less marked, the IMD said