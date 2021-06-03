Subscribe
Pre-monsoon showers likely in parts of Maharashtra in next 48 hrs: IMD

Pre-monsoon showers likely in parts of Maharashtra in next 48 hrs: IMD

Scattered and isolated showers are likely to hit the Marathwada and Vidarbha region as well in the next 48 hours, the IMD said
1 min read . 05:11 PM IST PTI

The present weather conditions are likely to bring showers in various parts of the state, with varied intensity. The trough (a type of low-pressure area) from cyclonic circulation over east-central Arabian Sea and neighbourhood to north Konkan has become less marked, the IMD said

"The present weather conditions are likely to bring showers in various parts of the state, with varied intensity. The trough (a type of low-pressure area) from cyclonic circulation over east-central Arabian Sea and neighbourhood to north Konkan has become less marked," the IMD said.

It could bring widespread showers to central Maharashtra, covering districts from Nandurbar to Solapur.

Scattered and isolated showers are likely to hit the Marathwada and Vidarbha region as well in the next 48 hours, the IMD said.

