Pre-pack scheme may not draw much interest: Bankers

“Lenders have got used to handling stress in multiple ways. Use of mechanisms such as restructuring for MSMEs, covid-19 restructuring, liberalized working capital assessment, and guaranteed emergency line of credit (GECL), have been more pronounced in the last one year. So, prepack will be one of the tools and is not going to be the only tool. Hence the use will be selective and it is unlikely to generate a flurry of cases," said J. Swaminathan, managing director, State Bank of India.