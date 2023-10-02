Pre-packaged insolvency fails to take off as bankers wary of voluntary haircuts
New Delhi: The pre-pack model of insolvency resolution introduced over two years ago to speed up the rescue of smaller firms has failed to take off, as bankers worry that the voluntary haircuts they opt for could lead to allegations of impropriety in the future. This, despite the fact that court approvals mandatory for all bankruptcy rescues, offer protection in case of an investigation.