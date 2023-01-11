Preparation begin to demolish 2 hotels amid protests. 10 updates

Joshimath crisis: The administration has started preparing for the demolition of two precariously standing hotels in subsidence-hit Joshimath. Hotels Malari Inn and Mount View were leaning towards each other dangerously, posing a threat to the human settlements around the structures. The administration faced protests from their owners and locals on the issue of compensation.
The Uttarakhand government had directed the razing of unstable structures on Monday, starting with these two buildings.
Joshimath has been declared a land subsidence-hit area after huge cracks developed in houses, roads and the ground. The holy town is the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites, such as Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib.
Here are the Top 10 updates here:
State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) personnel, along with a JCB machine and workers, reached the site and announcements were made through loud hailers, asking people to keep their distance from the two hotels. The area was barricaded and the power lines were cut off. However, as the administration was about to demolish Malari Inn towards the evening, its owner Thakur Singh laid himself on the road in front of the hotel in protest. Hotel owners said they came to know about the state government's decision through newspapers and demanded a one-time settlement of the compensation amount.
A large number of locals were also protesting, claiming that there was no clarity on how the people whose properties were to be demolished will be compensated.
Mount View owner Lalmani Semwal expressed similar sentiments. "It is like slaying a child one has reared through years of hard work in front of its parents," he said. "We put all our resources into building this hotel. We paid regular taxes to the government. It said nothing then and now, all of a sudden, it comes up with a drastic decision like this. Isn't it a violation of human rights?
A total of 131 families have so far been shifted to the temporary relief centres, including 37 evacuated on Tuesday, while the number of damaged houses in the town has gone up to 723, according to a bulletin issued by the Disaster Management Authority. There are 86 houses in the area demarcated as an unsafe zone. The district administration has put red cross marks on the houses in the sinking town that are unsafe for living.
The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) reviewed the situation in Joshimath on Tuesday and stressed that the immediate priority should be to ensure the complete and safe evacuation of all residents in the affected zone.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday listed for hearing on January 16 a plea seeking its intervention to declare the crisis in Joshimath a national disaster. Refusing an urgent hearing, the court said there are "democratically-elected institutions" to deal with the situation and all important matters should not come to it.
Activists and locals have claimed that the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC)'s Tapovan Vishnugad hydel project, being built just 12 kilometres away from Joshimath is responsible for the disaster. On 5 January, NTPC issued a statement saying that 'the tunnel being built by NTPC is not going under Joshimath city." “The construction has been done by tunnel boring machine." the statement added. The official statement further informed that no blasting has been done to construct the tunnel.
Yoga guru Ramdev has sent two trucks with relief material, including more than 2,000 blankets, edibles and items of daily use, to Joshimath. Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams has offered a chadar at Piran Kaliyar Sharif, praying for the well-being of the people of Joshimath and the safety of the town.
As per the CMO's statement, many Congress leaders met Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami on 10 January under Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee Pres Karan Mahara's leadership at CM's Camp office. Mahara handed over a memorandum to CM regarding relief & rescue operations after situation of landslide in Joshimath.
Rakesh Kumar Yadav, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation has said, “Just received information that cracks have developed in few houses in Aligarh. Will send our team and a probe will be conducted into why this has happened."
