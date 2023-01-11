Preparation begin to demolish 2 hotels amid protests. 10 updates

State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) personnel, along with a JCB machine and workers, reached the site and announcements were made through loud hailers, asking people to keep their distance from the two hotels. The area was barricaded and the power lines were cut off. However, as the administration was about to demolish Malari Inn towards the evening, its owner Thakur Singh laid himself on the road in front of the hotel in protest. Hotel owners said they came to know about the state government's decision through newspapers and demanded a one-time settlement of the compensation amount.

