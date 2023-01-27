Preparations for Char Dham Yatra 2023 underway: Uttarakhand CM2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 02:33 PM IST
Char Dham Yatra 2023: Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee said a religious ritual performed on the festival of Basant Panchami at the former Tehri royal palace in Narendra Nagar decided the time and date for the opening of the iconic temple in accordance with tradition.
Char Dham Yatra, one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages that takes place annually in the Garhwal Himalayas, will draw in record number of devotees this year, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday.
