Char Dham Yatra, one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages that takes place annually in the Garhwal Himalayas, will draw in record number of devotees this year, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said that Uttarakhand government will focus on the yatra preparations which should be done in a grand manner, adding that a lot of devotees participated in the Char Dham Yatra 2022 and the state government intends to provide better facilities for pilgrims.

“This year, we are making our preparations beforehand. Work on a Master Plan is also going on in Badrinath. We have to give a lot of facilities to the devotees and make their yatra safe, easy and comfortable. We'll work towards it with the blessings of Baba Badri Vishal," Dhami said.

"Only 100 days are left before the Char Dham yatra begins. Our yatra will be record-breaking this year and we are making all the preparations for it," he added.

The Badrinath temple's holy gateways in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district will open at 7:10 am on 27 April, authorities announced on Thursday.

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee said a religious ritual performed on the festival of Basant Panchami at the former Tehri royal palace in Narendra Nagar decided the time and date for the opening of the iconic temple in accordance with tradition.

It further stated that the dates for the Badrinath shrine's gate openings were chosen after carefully analysing the calendar also known as the "Panchang Gadhna."

It was announced that the "Gaadu Ghada Kalash Yatra"will start on April 12. Every year, a pitcher containing sesame oil is brought to the Himalayan temple before it opens.

The shrine is one of the four historic holy places known as the "Char Dham," together with Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Kedarnath. It is located in the Uttarakhand town of Badrinath. Every year, it is open for six months (between the end of April and the beginning of November).

(With ANI inputs)