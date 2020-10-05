Preparations for vaccinating billions are underway. What are the challenges?

To run a vaccine candidate through the necessary stages of testing requires producing tens or perhaps hundreds of thousands of doses. Making enough of a proven vaccine to supply the world in the midst of a worldwide crisis is a job of a different magnitude. The need to secure sufficient quantities of the special glass vials that hold vaccines adds to the task. A number of companies have already scaled up manufacturing capacities for their candidates. Because each vaccine has its own production process, what matters is the extent to which any vaccine that actually crosses the finish line can be mass produced. For that reason, public health specialists are hoping that more than one proves safe and effective in short order. The U.S. already has begun to stockpile doses of experimental vaccines backed by government funding, betting regulators will give a nod to one or more.