Preparations underway in Madurai as 1st AIADMK state conference with Palaniswami as general secretary to be held today
Preparations are underway in Tamil Nadu's Madurai city for the first state conference of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) which is scheduled to be held today i.e. on 20 August, after former CM Edappadi Palaniswami took oath as the general secretary of AIADMK.

Madurai was chosen as the venue for the state conference to disprove the allegation that the AIADMK has weakened in South Tamil Nadu after the removal of the former CM O. Panneerselvam from the southern district of Theni.

According to AIADMK leader R Kamaraj, this conference would be a turning point for the party and is expected to attract more than 20 lakh AIADMK workers.

On 11 July, The Election Commission of India had approved Edappadi K Palaniswami as the general secretary of AIADMK, Dindigul C Srinivasan was declared as the Treasurer and Tamil Magan Hussain as the presidium chairman. 

Meanwhile, the Thevar Federation has announced a protest against the Palaniswami conference. The federation has said "Edappadi Palaniswami has not given due respect to the Thevar caste even though the southern districts have more Thevar caste population and therefore Edappadi Palaniswami should not hold a conference in Madurai."

While speaking to news news agency ANI, the Thevar community federation President, Ganesh Thevar hadsaid, "The meeting of the Edappadi team to be held in Madurai should be banned. On behalf of Thevar federation, we request the Tamil Nadu government and the administration of the district not to hold this conference, which is being held to create a caste feud in the peaceful South Tamil Nadu. In the last assembly elections, Edappadi did not win anywhere except a few seats in the South district. In the parliamentary elections, Edappadi Palaniswami will face much opposition in the southern districts." 

(With inputs from ANI)

 

 

Updated: 20 Aug 2023, 07:36 AM IST
