The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to start preparing for the third wave of Covid-19 and revamp its formula for the distribution of oxygen across the country.

The top court asked that the Centre to adopt a pan-India approach to prepare for the third wave of coronavirus. It also asked the government to create buffer stock to prevent panic among the public.

"We need to be prepared for the third wave. Need to create a buffer stock of Oxygen urgently," the SC said.

A SC bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said the Centre's existing formula based on the number of beds requires a complete revamp.

The SC said the basis for the allocation of oxygen could be reassessed from the audit before the third wave of Covid-19 strikes India.

"Centre needs to look at the issue of oxygen supply on a pan-India basis. There is a need to look at oxygen audit and also reassess the basis for oxygen reallocation," Justice Chandrachud said.

"When you prepared the formula, not everyone wanted to go into an ICU. Many required oxygen at home. The Centre's formula does not take into account transportation, ambulance, and Covid-care facilities," Justice Chandrachud stated.

Supplied 730 MT oxygen to Delhi on 5 May: Centre

The Centre Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has complied with its order and instead of 700 MT oxygen, it ensured a supply of 730 MT to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients.

The apex court, while staying contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi, had sought an answer from the Centre on Thursday morning.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that a survey was conducted in 56 major hospitals of the national capital on May 4 and it revealed that they had significant stock of liquid medical oxygen (LMO).

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.