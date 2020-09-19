Prepare plan for fresh containment zone policy to reduce positivity: Delhi LG

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday advised officials to prepare a plan for re-strategising containment zone policy to reduce positivity and mortality rate.

Baijal chaired Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting to review Covid-19 situation in the national capital with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Paul, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava and other experts and senior officers.

Baijal chaired Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting to review Covid-19 situation in the national capital with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Paul, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava and other experts and senior officers.

He emphasised on aggressive Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign in vernacular languages to engage stakeholders for ensuring COVID appropriate behaviour.

"Advised officials to jointly prepare blue print for re-strategizing containment zone policy to reduce positivity & mortality rate. Emphasised on aggressive IEC campaign in vernacular languages to engage stakeholders for ensuring #COVID appropriate behaviour," Anil Baijal tweeted.

He also interacted with District Magistrates, District Commissioners of Police and Municipal Commissioners.

"Also interacted with DMs, DCPs and Municipal Commissioners. Advised field officials to intensify surveillance, early detection, implementation of protocols for home isolation along with strict enforcement of protective and preventive measures for management of Covid-19," Baijal said in a series of tweets.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 2,38,828 with 4,127 new cases and 30 deaths reported on Friday. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 32,250 and 2,01,671 respectively. The death toll is at 4,907, stated Delhi Government.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.