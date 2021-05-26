Prepare to deal with covid complications in kids, warn experts

“In the coming days, we might see a lot of cases of MIS-C (multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children) disease, which happens one or two months after the disease. Catching it early is important when the child will have high fever and rash for five days with irritability and eye and mouth lesions. After that, it will progress to cardiac issues where the limbs will turn cold because of poor circulation from the heart and the blood vessels to the heart get affected leading to lifelong complications," said Arunkumar, consultant paediatrician at Baby Hospital, Erode, Tamil Nadu.