'Prepared to manage any situation': Health Minister amid Covid outbreak in China

As the Covid cases surge in China after the relaxation of ‘Zero Covid’ policy, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health, reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the nation on Wednesday and ordered officials to be vigilant and step up surveillance. The minister stated that Covid is not over yet and ordered the concerned authorities to be on alert. He assured that the government is ready for any situation.

