India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar at an event said that India's 'present state of relations is not even in China's own interest'. EAM Jaishankar since taking office has been looking after international conflicts which include the standoff with China on the LAC, the Russia-Ukraine war and the wide-impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The clash between India and China started when on 5 May 2020, Chinese and Indian troops engaged in aggressive melee, face-offs, and skirmishes at locations along the Sino-Indian border, including near the disputed Pangong Lake in Ladakh and the Tibet Autonomous Region, and near the border between Sikkim and the Tibet Autonomous Region.
“We are doing a lot of things in terms of various policies and various pronouncements and the state of relations. I don't think there's any ambiguity about our signalling and our messaging" Jaishankar added.
Since then several rounds of talk for disengagement has taken place, following which, India and China have completed disengagement in five areas — PP15 being the latest — creating buffer zones in Galwan Valley, north and south of Pangong Lake, and in PP17A in Hot Springs.
At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Jaishankar said that India and China have made some progress on some issues keeping in mind equal and mutual security but there are some which still need to be worked upon.
“So I think it's in the nature of what I do that you have to keep pushing. I do genuinely believe that there will be realisation, there should be a realisation that the present state of relations is not even in China's own interest."
India has repeatedly stressed that resolution of the Ladakh confrontation is critical for improvement in the overall bilateral relationship.
China has relentlessly built new military infrastructure like troop bunkers and helipads, gun and missile positions, roads and bridges all along the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) stretching from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.
A Chinese fighter jet even flew very close to Indian troop positions at one of the `friction points’ in eastern Ladakh as recently as on June 28.
