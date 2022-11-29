Presenting authentic information is prime responsibility of media: Anurag Thakur

While speed with which the information is transmitted is important, accuracy is even more important and should be primary in the minds of communicators, Thakur said
New Delhi: Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said presenting authentic information is the prime responsibility of media and facts should be properly checked before they are put in the public domain.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union General Assembly 2022, the Minister said, “While speed with which the information is transmitted is important, accuracy is even more important and should be primary in the minds of communicators".
With the spread of social media, fake news has also proliferated, the Minister added. To that end he informed the audience of broadcasters from the Asia-Pacific region that the Government promptly established the Fact Check Unit in the Press Information Bureau of Government of India to counter unverified claims and present truth to the people.
Thakur highlighted that for responsible media organizations maintaining public trust should be the highest guiding principle. He credited public broadcasters Doordarshan and All India Radio for having always stood by the truth and having won people’s trust for their truthful reporting.
The Minister underlined that media’s role during the time of crisis becomes critical as it directly concerns saving lives adding that media is at the core of national disaster management plans.
Thakur also invited media to become a partner in governance and used the podium to reiterate the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “Media should act as a link between government and people and provide continuous feedback, at both national and regional level".
