New Delhi: As the governance system moves towards a more efficient, accountable and transparent administration and seamless service delivery, the revenue service and accounts services are going to play a bigger role than before, said President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Addressing the probationary officers of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes), Indian Civil Accounts Service, Indian Defence Accounts Service, Indian Railway Accounts Service and Indian Post and Telecommunication (Finance & Accounts) Service, the President said that the Union Budget 2023-24 gives an estimated account of the government’s finances for the coming financial year.

She added that the budget aims to create growth opportunities for citizens, especially the youth, inclusive development and achieve many other national objectives. “They all in their respective services have to ensure through accounting, auditing and budgeting, that every rupee of taxpayers’ money is used for the country’s development and well-being of people."

President Murmu said that the officers of the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) have a challenging job as officers responsible for collection and administration of indirect taxes of the government. “Their role in ensuring tax compliance is important as it would make critical contribution to economic growth and inclusive development. IRS Customs officers also act as guardians of ‘economic frontiers’ of the country and play a central role in dealing with issues of narcotics control, money laundering and tax evasion faced by the country."

She further said that taxation is not just a vehicle for raising government revenue; it is critically important for economic and social development.

President Murmu added that accounting is one of the major tools to enforce accountability in governance. “A sound public financial management system is the very basis of good governance. Officers of Indian Civil, Defence, Railway and Post and Telecommunication Accounts Services have the responsibility to build and maintain a robust financial management system that helps in carrying out smooth functioning of the government."

She said that there is a rising expectation among the people for greater efficiency in service delivery, along with transparency and accountability. “To meet these expectations, it is imperative for the government departments to modernize their systems by making best use of Information and Communication Technology. Thus, keeping pace with the fast-changing world of technology is an area of challenge."

President added that to maximize the reach of services, we need to keep updating our knowledge and systems. “We have to see how best we can use technology to make our payment, accounting and tax collection systems smooth and seamless. IT tools have been used in auditing not only to uncover wrongdoings but also to evaluate and monitor the processes and outcomes of various government schemes."

She said that a nation progresses on the strength of its human resource, which mobilizes other physical resources in the best possible manner. “I urge all officers to discharge their duties with integrity and commitment and contribute towards nation building."