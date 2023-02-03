President addresses revenue service and accounts services officers
President Murmu said IRS officers have a challenging job as officers responsible for collection and administration of indirect taxes of the government.
New Delhi: As the governance system moves towards a more efficient, accountable and transparent administration and seamless service delivery, the revenue service and accounts services are going to play a bigger role than before, said President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×