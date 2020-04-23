NEW DELHI: President Ramnath Kovind late on Wednesday gave his assent to promulgation of an ordinance, making acts of violence against doctors and other healthcare workers, fighting the covid-19 pandemic, a punishable offence with a prison term.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet had approved the ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, aimed at protecting healthcare personnel and their living/working premises from violence during epidemics.

The ordinance provides for making such acts of violence cognizable and non-bailable offences and for compensation of injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to the property in which healthcare service personnel may have a direct interest in times of an epidemic.

According to the amendment, commission or abetment of such acts of violence shall be punished with imprisonment for three months to five years, and with fine of ₹50,000 to ₹2,00,000.

In case of grievous injury, imprisonment shall be for a term six months to seven years, with a fine of ₹1,00,000 to ₹5,00,000. The offender shall also be liable to pay compensation to the victim and twice the fair market value for damage of property.

Offences shall be investigated by an officer of the rank of inspector within a period of 30 days, and the trial has to be completed in one year, unless extended by the court for reasons to be recorded in writing, the ordinance said.

The government noted that members of healthcare services are being routinely targeted as they fight against the covid-19 pandemic, demoralising the medical fraternity

“Members of the medical community, even as they continue to perform relentlessly round the clock and save human lives, have unfortunately become the most vulnerable victims as they have been perceived by some as carriers of the virus," the Union health ministry had said, adding that this has led to cases of their stigmatization and ostracization and sometimes worse, acts of unwarranted violence and harassment.

Several states have enacted special laws to offer protection to doctors and other medical personnel in the past. However, the covid-19 outbreak has posed a different situation where harassment of the healthcare workforce and others working to contain the spread of the disease has been taking place at all fronts, in various places including cremation grounds.

“The existing state laws do not have such a wide sweep and ambit. They generally do not cover harassment at home and workplace and are focused more on physical violence only," the health ministry had said, adding that the penal provisions contained in these state-enacted laws are not stringent enough to deter mischief.

Healthcare service personnel covered under the ordinance include public and clinical healthcare service providers such as doctors, nurses, paramedical workers and community health workers, and anybody empowered under the Act to take measures to prevent the outbreak of the disease or spread.

The government said the ordinance will have the impact of infusing confidence among healthcare personnel so that they can continue to contribute to serving mankind through their noble professions in extremely difficult circumstances such as being witnessed now.