President attends the 61st annual Bodo Sahitya Sabha meet

NEW DELHI : President Ram Nath Kovind attended the 61st annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Tamulpur, Assam on Wednesday.
Addressing the conference, the President said that the atmosphere of harmony and peace in the region is becoming stronger with the joint efforts of Union government and state governments of the north-eastern region.
“The developmental works have an important role in this change. "
The month of May is very important for the Bodo people as they remember Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma on 1 May, his death anniversary. Bodofa had spread the message of “live and let live". His message of maintaining harmony with all communities, while conscious of Bodo self-pride will be forever relevant, the President added.
The President appreciated Bodo Sahitya Sabha for making invaluable contribution for the past 70 years in strengthening the Bodo language, literature and culture.
He said that the founder-president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Joy Bhadra Hagzer and general secretary Sonaram Thosen had made commendable efforts in recognition of Bodo language. This Sabha has also played important role in use of Bodo language as the medium of school education and place in the higher education.
“So far 17 writers have been awarded Sahitya Akademi Awards for their works in Bodo language. And out of that 10 have been awarded for poetry work. This shows the natural inclination towards poetry among Bodo writers. More women are writing in different genres of Bodo literature," the president added.
The conservation and promotion of local languages is the responsibility of the society and the government. He appealed to the government of Assam to make efforts to promote Bodo language.
