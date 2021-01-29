President defends farm laws, condemns violence on R-Day

Addressing Parliament after violent protests during the farmers’ rally in Delhi on Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the Union government “respected freedom of expression and holding of peaceful agitations", but defended the farm laws, saying they are aimed at helping small farmers.

Kovind’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses of the Parliament in the half-empty Central Hall met with a boycott by 18 parties who supported the farmer’s cause. The President, without naming China, mentioned attempts were made to challenge the country’s capability at the border and to “disrupt the peace at LAC in utter disregard of bilateral relations and agreements" but security forces “foiled all attempts to change the status quo at the border." He also spoke about the initiatives to make India atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and how the country fought the pandemic.

But with a sharp focus on the ongoing farm protests, Kovind spent a sizeable part of his speech on the Modi government’s farmer welfare goals. He also referred to the violent incidents on Republic Day and said, “The recent acts of dishonouring the National Flag and showing disrespect to the auspicious occasion of the Republic Day are unfortunate. While the Constitution gives us the right to freedom of expression, it is also expected that we abide by the laws and rules with equal sincerity."

The President maintained that “after extensive consultation", Parliament has approved the “important farm reform" bills. “The benefits of these three important farm reforms have started reaching more than 10 crore small farmers instantly. Appreciating the advantages that these reforms would bring to the small farmers, several political parties too had, from time to time, expressed their support," he said in a speech drafted by the Union cabinet, which also listed all steps taken in the agriculture sector by the Centre.

“My government holds in high esteem the values of democracy and sanctity of the Constitution. It is continuously making efforts to dispel the misunderstanding created in the context of these laws," Kovind said, indicating the government’s willingness to engage with the farmers.

Hours later, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “The first law destroys the agricultural markets, the second one allows unlimited storage of grain that will make it practically impossible for our farmers to negotiate their prices and the third law basically says that if the farmers have grievances, they cannot go to court."

While the Opposition maintained the farm bills were given a hasty passage without consultations, Kovind said: “the discussions over these farm reforms in every part of the country for over two decades and the demand for these reforms at different fora were also reflected during the deliberations in the House."

The President also hailed India’s military capabilities as he noted how attempts were made to challenge the country’s capability at the border during the coronavirus pandemic, when the country was grappling with crisis. “My government is vigilant and fully committed to safeguarding the interests of the country. Additional forces have also been deployed at the LAC to protect the sovereignty of India."

