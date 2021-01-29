President defends farm laws, condemns violence on R-Day

Kovind’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses of the Parliament in the half-empty Central Hall met with a boycott by 18 parties who supported the farmer’s cause. The President, without naming China, mentioned attempts were made to challenge the country’s capability at the border and to “disrupt the peace at LAC in utter disregard of bilateral relations and agreements" but security forces “foiled all attempts to change the status quo at the border." He also spoke about the initiatives to make India atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and how the country fought the pandemic.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}