President Droupadi Murmu, while addressing the nation on the eve of 75th Republic Day, spoke on a range of topics including the G20 summit, Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration and women's empowerment. She also paid tribute to ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, named for Bharat Ratna, for enriching public life through his contributions.

Here are 10 quotes from her speech:

1. Droupadi Murmu said, “Tomorrow is the day when we celebrate the commencement of the Constitution. Its Preamble begins with the words “We, the People of India", highlighting the theme of the document, namely, democracy."

“In India, the democratic system is much older than the concept of western democracy. That is the reason why India is called the “mother of democracy," she added. "The nation is in the early years of Amrit Kaal. This is the time of transformation. We are given a golden opportunity to take the country to new heights. Contribution from every citizen will be crucial to achieve our goals."

2. Murmu said India witnessed the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Lord Shri Ram in the glorious new temple constructed in Ayodhya. “When this event is seen from a wider perspective, future historians will consider it a landmark in India’s continued re-discovery of its civilisational heritage," she said.

“The construction of the temple commenced after the due judicial process and the decision of the highest court of the land. Now it stands as a grand edifice, giving a befitting expression not only of people’s faith but also as a testament to people’s enormous trust in judicial process," she said.

3. Murmu said the nation has progressed further towards the ideal of gender equality, when the Parliament passed the historic Women's Reservation Bill. “I believe the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will prove to be a revolutionary tool for women’s empowerment. It will also go a long way in improving the processes of our governance," she said.

"When more women will be involved in matters of collective importance, our administrative priorities will be more in tune with the needs of the masses," she said.

4. “Our GDP growth rate has remained the highest among major economies in recent years, and we have all reasons to believe that this performance will continue in the year 2024 and beyond," Murmu said.

5. “The period of 'Amrit Kaal' will be the period of unprecedented technological changes. Technological advances like Artificial Intelligence and machine learning are becoming a part of our daily lives. There are many areas of concern in the future, but there are also exciting opportunities ahead, especially for the youth," Murmu said.

She added, "They are exploring new frontiers. We need to do all we can to remove hurdles from their path and let them unleash their full potential…What youths want is not same old rhetoric of equality, but realisation of our cherished ideal of equality."

6. The president also lauded India's quest in space through Moon mission, Solar explorer Aditya L1, deep space probe X-ray Polarimeter Satellite called XPoSat, under preparation man-mission Gaganyaan and other technological milestones. “Our scientists, technology experts aiming far higher than before and delivering too," she said.

7. “G20 Summit boosted India's emergence as voice of Global South, adding necessary element to the international discourse," she said.

8. “I am sure our sportspersons, infused with new confidence, will deliver improved performance in Paris Olympics...We are glad to see our sportswomen making impressive contribution to our medal tally," Murmu said.

The President particularly mentioned India's best-ever Asian Games performance last year. Of the 107 medals won in Hangzhou, China, 46 were brought home by women athletes with shooter Esha Singh claiming four of them, including one gold, and compound archer Jyoti Surekha winning three golds. It was the first time that India's medal tally touched the triple figure at the continental showpiece.

9. “New Education Policy (NEP) gives adequate thrust to bridging digital divide," the President said.

10. “The government has not only expanded and enhanced welfare schemes, but it has also redefined the idea of welfare itself...It will be a proud day for us all when India becomes one of those few countries where homelessness is a rarity," Murmu added.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

