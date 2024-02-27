Breaking News
President Murmu appoints ex-SC judge Justice AM Khanwilkar as Chairperson of Lokpal
Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Justice Sanjay Yadav, Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Sushil Chandra, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey have been appointed to be the members of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.
Former Supreme Court judge A M Khanwilkar was appointed as the chairperson of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal on Tuesday, nearly two years after the post fell vacant.
