Four BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the Constitution bench that upheld the archaeological report on Ayodhya, were among six new faces appointed as governors on Sunday.

The President of India made the following appointments:-

Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh

Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim

C.P. Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand

Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh

Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam

Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesh

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh

Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, Governor of Chhattisgarh appointed as Governor of Manipur

La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur appointed as Governor of Nagaland

Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh appointed as Governor of Bihar

Ramesh Bais, Governor of Jharkhand appointed as Governor of Maharashtra

Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, the resignations of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur have been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu.

BJP leaders Lakshman Prasad Acharya, C P Radhakrishnan, Shiv Pratap Shukla and Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, were nominated as governors in Sikkim, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Assam respectively.

Koshyari was replaced by Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, while Mathur's place was given to Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig B D Mishra (retd).

Retired Supreme Court judge Nazeer was appointed governor of Andhra Pradesh and Lt Gen K T Parnaik (retd) governor of Arunachal Pradesh.