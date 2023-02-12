President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors for various states. Full list

Four BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the Constitution bench that upheld the archaeological report on Ayodhya, were among six new faces appointed as governors on Sunday.
The President of India made the following appointments:-
Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh
Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim
C.P. Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand
Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh
Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam
Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesh
Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh
Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, Governor of Chhattisgarh appointed as Governor of Manipur
La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur appointed as Governor of Nagaland
Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh appointed as Governor of Bihar
Ramesh Bais, Governor of Jharkhand appointed as Governor of Maharashtra
Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh
According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, the resignations of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur have been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu.
BJP leaders Lakshman Prasad Acharya, C P Radhakrishnan, Shiv Pratap Shukla and Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, were nominated as governors in Sikkim, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Assam respectively.
Koshyari was replaced by Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, while Mathur's place was given to Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig B D Mishra (retd).
Retired Supreme Court judge Nazeer was appointed governor of Andhra Pradesh and Lt Gen K T Parnaik (retd) governor of Arunachal Pradesh.
