President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday conferred the Bharat Ratna to former deputy Prime Minister and BJP leader LK Advani.

President Murmu paid a visit to senior BJP leader LK Advani's residence and conferred him with the prestigious award. This was decided in view of the ailing health of the veteran BJP leader Advani.

The central government announced five names for the Bharat Ratna this year, which also included BJP leader LK Advani.

"I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," PM posted on X.

Born in Karachi, present-day Pakistan, on November 8, 1927, Advani has had a distinguished political career. He served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest tenure since its establishment in 1980.

Ending a parliamentary tenure spanning almost thirty years, he served as the Home Minister initially and later as the Deputy Prime Minister under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1999 to 2004.

According to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Advani has consistently upheld his fundamental belief in nationalism while demonstrating adaptability in political strategies as circumstances require.

Widely respected for his intellectual acumen, unwavering principles, and staunch support for a strong and prosperous India, Advani is considered a towering figure in Indian politics.

