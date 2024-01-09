Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  President Droupadi Murmu confers 'Khel Ratna' and 'Arjuna' awards
President Droupadi Murmu confers 'Khel Ratna' and 'Arjuna' awards

  • President Droupadi Murmu confers 'Khel Ratna' and 'Arjuna' Awards on January 9, 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu confers the 'Khel Ratna' and 'Arjuna' awards on January 9, 2023.

This is a developing story, keep checking for further updates.

