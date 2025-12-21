President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to VB-G RAM G Bill

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave assent to Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, the Rural Development Ministry said, according to PTI. The Act replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, with a new statutory framework designed to strengthen livelihood security and align with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

It was passed on Friday during the Winter Session of Parliament.

VB-G RAM G Bill: What are key changes? The new law ensures 125 days of wage employment per rural household, an increase from the current 100 days, for adult members willing to perform unskilled manual labour, as per ANI. According to Section 22 of the Act, the cost-sharing between the Central Government and State Governments will be 60:40.

For the North Eastern, Himalayan states and Union Territories, comprising Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the ratio will be 90:10. Section 6 of the Act permits state governments to designate, in advance, a period of up to 60 days in a financial year, coinciding with peak agricultural activities like sowing and harvesting.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the Bill will significantly contribute to the welfare of the poor and accused the Congress of disregarding Mahatma Gandhi's principles. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP government, warning that a time will come when the legislation will be repealed.

“A person, a minister, who shows compassion towards the poor, is now ending the MNREGA. There is some compulsion which you are not telling others... In the coming days, a time will come when you will take back this law just like the three farm laws," he mentioned.

Kharge added, "Do you want an agitation where people block roads, protest, sustain bullet injuries, and die? Only then will you take back the law? People will come out on the streets, face bullets, but never support this law. We will continue fighting... ‘Gareeb logon ko jo ye sapna dikha rahe hain, wo kabhi poora nahi hoga’."

Technology under the Act is intended to support implementation rather than act as a barrier. Sections 23 and 24 introduce technology-driven transparency measures such as biometric authentication, geo-tagging, and real-time dashboards, while Section 20 reinforces social audits conducted by Gram Sabhas, ensuring community oversight, transparency, and inclusion.

The Act also removes previous dis-entitlement clauses and reinstates unemployment allowance as a meaningful statutory safeguard, the report noted, adding that if employment is not provided within the stipulated timeframe, the unemployment allowance becomes payable after fifteen days.

