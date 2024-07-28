President Droupadi Murmu makes 6 new governor appointments as Rashtrapati Bhavan reshuffles 3 others; check list here

President Droupadi Murmu appointed six new governors and reshuffled three others, as announced in a communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday night. The communique said, the appointments will be effective from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published28 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday, June 27. Later in the day she made six new governor appointments and reshuffled posts of three others.
President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday, June 27. Later in the day she made six new governor appointments and reshuffled posts of three others.(PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed six new governors and reshuffled three others, according to a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday night.

The statement said, “These appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices.”

Assam and Manipur

The President appointed Lakshman Prasad Acharya as the governor of Assam with the additional charge of Manipur. He replaces Anusuiya Uikye, who has been serving as Manipur governor since February last year.

"Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, appointed as Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge of the Governor of Manipur," the statement noted.

Also Read | Viral Video: ’Leopard’ spotted at Rashtrapati Bhavan during oath ceremony

Punjab

Under the significant gubernatorial appointments announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Banwarilal Purohit, who served as the governor of Punjab, has been replaced by Gulab Chand Kataria. This development comes after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit as the governor of Punjab and the administrator of Chandigarh.

Moreover, Gulab Chand Kataria, who has also been appointed as the administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, has replaced Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

Sikkim

As per the latest appointments, Veteran BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur will be the new governor of Sikkim.

Also Read | Watch: President Droupadi Murmu plays badminton with ace shuttler Saina Nehwal

Maharashtra

The communique further noted the appointment of Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan as the new governor of Maharashtra. He succeeds incumbent Ramesh Bais. C P Radhakrishnan has also been holding charge of Telangana.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand governor C P Radhakrishnan will be succeeded by Former Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

Also Read | Govt renames Rashtrapati Bhavan’s iconic Durbar Hall, Ashok Hall

Telangana

Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as the new governor of Telangana, who is a former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura.

Puducherry

In addition to this, one of the trusted aides of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -former IAS officer K Kailashnathan- has been appointed as Lt Governor of Puducherry with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

K Kailashnathan previously served as chief principal secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. He held the post for over a decade after his retirement and finally stepped down on June 30.

Maharashtra

Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra has been succeeded by senior BJP leader from Maharashtra, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde.

Also Read | Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra: ’Pahandi’ ritual of deities begins | See photos

Chhattisgarh

The post of the Governor of Chhattisgarh will be taken over by former Lok Sabha member from Assam, Ramen Deka.

Meghalaya

The former Lok Sabha member from Mysore in Karnataka, C H Vijayashankar will serve as Meghalaya governor, the communique said.

(With PTI inputs)

