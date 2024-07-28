President Droupadi Murmu makes 6 new governor appointments as Rashtrapati Bhavan reshuffles 3 others; check list here

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed six new governors and reshuffled three others, according to a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday night.

The statement said, “These appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices.”

Assam and Manipur The President appointed Lakshman Prasad Acharya as the governor of Assam with the additional charge of Manipur. He replaces Anusuiya Uikye, who has been serving as Manipur governor since February last year.

"Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, appointed as Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge of the Governor of Manipur," the statement noted.

Punjab Under the significant gubernatorial appointments announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Banwarilal Purohit, who served as the governor of Punjab, has been replaced by Gulab Chand Kataria. This development comes after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit as the governor of Punjab and the administrator of Chandigarh.

Moreover, Gulab Chand Kataria, who has also been appointed as the administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, has replaced Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

Sikkim As per the latest appointments, Veteran BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur will be the new governor of Sikkim.

Maharashtra The communique further noted the appointment of Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan as the new governor of Maharashtra. He succeeds incumbent Ramesh Bais. C P Radhakrishnan has also been holding charge of Telangana.

Jharkhand Jharkhand governor C P Radhakrishnan will be succeeded by Former Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as the new governor of Telangana, who is a former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura.

Puducherry In addition to this, one of the trusted aides of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -former IAS officer K Kailashnathan- has been appointed as Lt Governor of Puducherry with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

K Kailashnathan previously served as chief principal secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. He held the post for over a decade after his retirement and finally stepped down on June 30.

Maharashtra Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra has been succeeded by senior BJP leader from Maharashtra, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde.

Chhattisgarh The post of the Governor of Chhattisgarh will be taken over by former Lok Sabha member from Assam, Ramen Deka.

Meghalaya The former Lok Sabha member from Mysore in Karnataka, C H Vijayashankar will serve as Meghalaya governor, the communique said.