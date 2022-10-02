President Droupadi Murmu on two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday

President Murmu on two-day visit to Gujarat to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects related to health, irrigation, water supply, port development and education
A press release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday stated, President Droupadi Murmu will travel to Gujarat on a two-day trip starting on Monday. This will be the Indian President's first visit to Gujarat.
The statement read that, President Murmu will commence her engagement by visiting Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday.
Statement also mentioned that, “Later in the day, she will inaugurate/lay the foundation stone for various projects related to health, irrigation, water supply and port development at GMERS, Gandhinagar."
She will attend a civic reception in Gandhinagar that will be held in her honour later in the evening.
On October 4, the president will launch 'herSTART' -- a start-up platform of Gujarat University for women entrepreneurs -- and lay the foundation stone for various projects related to education and tribal development at Gujarat University, Ahmedabad, the statement said.
About herSTART
herSTART is one of Gujarat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council's (GUSEC) flagship programs, established with the vision of empowering innovative ideas by women. It is established to empower women by hand-holding aspiring women entrepreneurs as they materialise their entrepreneurial endeavours.
The program is open to all women who have innovative ideas, prototypes or existing business ventures and want to take their efforts to the next stage. Shortlisted innovations shall be eligible to leverage benefits to further empower their ideas.
President Murmu greets nation on Durga Puja
On Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on the occasion of Durga Puja and asked them to build a society where women command respect and they get to contribute equally in the process of nation building.
“On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad," she said.
Maa Durga is Shakti Swarupa and this festival is an opportunity to show respect towards women power, the president said.
She added that, a society where women empowerment is encouraged at every level in a true sense can be considered to be a modern, developed and just society.
“I wish the spirit of unity and fraternity is strengthened in our society through the festival of Durga Puja. Let us build a society where women are respected more and more and they are able to contribute equally in the process of nation building," President Murmu said.
“I wish the spirit of unity and fraternity is strengthened in our society through the festival of Durga Puja. Let us build a society where women are respected more and more and they are able to contribute equally in the process of nation building," President Murmu said.