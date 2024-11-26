President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to 26/11 martyrs: ‘Grateful nation salutes its valiant security personnel’

On the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, President Droupadi Murmu and Union Ministers paid tribute to the victims and security personnel. They emphasized India's dedication to fighting terrorism and remembered the bravery of those who lost their lives during the attacks in Mumbai.

ANI
Published26 Nov 2024, 10:55 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI Photo)
President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI Photo)(Office of Press Secretary to the)

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 attacks on Tuesday.

"On the anniversary of cowardly terror attacks in Mumbai on 26th November 2008, I join the entire nation in paying homage to the bravehearts who lost their lives and expressing solidarity with their families," said the President in a post on X.

She also reiterated India's commitment to combat terrorism.

"A grateful nation salutes its valiant security personnel who made ultimate sacrifice while protecting our people. It is also the day to reiterate that India remains firmly committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms," the post added.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the security personnel who died during the attacks.

Remembering 26/11: Horrific Mumbai attacks that shook nation and world

"Terrorism is a blot on the entire human civilization. The Modi government's 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism has been appreciated by the entire world and today India has become a world leader in anti-terrorism initiatives," Union Home Minister Amit Shah's post said.

"We remember, and we will never forget those wounds," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's post said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also remembered the sacrifice made by the people in a post on X.

"Respectful salute to the brave soldiers, policemen and innocent citizens who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the motherland in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack. Their bravery, sacrifice and martyrdom will always be remembered," the post said.

Former RAW agent charged for 'plot to kill' Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun flags 'threat to life'

Today is the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, a series of coordinated terror attacks at the Taj Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Leopold Cafe, Mumbai Chabad House, Nariman House, Cama Hospital and Metro Cinema by ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.

Notably, at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreigners, were killed and more than 300 injured in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

The ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came to Mumbai via the sea route from Pakistan and carried out the attacks.

 

